Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys 714 Shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDS. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 272.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 291.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 332.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period.

Shares of SDS stock opened at $30.06 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 52-week low of $29.74 and a 52-week high of $47.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.41 and its 200 day moving average is $34.73.

In related news, major shareholder John Joseph Dorsey purchased 20,000 shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

