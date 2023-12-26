Meridian Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 180.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,228 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,754,000 after purchasing an additional 445,160 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 28,233 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth $3,469,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IAU opened at $38.86 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $33.98 and a 1-year high of $39.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.87.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

