Meridian Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,433 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 36,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 46,064 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 121,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 45,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $34.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, Director C. Bryan Daniels purchased 64,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.31 per share, with a total value of $1,503,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 325,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,582,230.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.41.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

