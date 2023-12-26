Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $1.77 Million Stake in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 151.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,753 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Enovix worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENVX. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Enovix during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enovix by 722.2% in the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Enovix by 141.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Enovix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Enovix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on ENVX shares. William Blair assumed coverage on Enovix in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Enovix from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Enovix from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.11.

Enovix Stock Performance

Shares of Enovix stock opened at $13.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Enovix Co. has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $23.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average of $13.94.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 64.06% and a negative net margin of 12,188.42%. Research analysts expect that Enovix Co. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enovix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.