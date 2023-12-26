Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $2.93 Million Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,358 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 15,470.4% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,034,687.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,113,656.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,034,687.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,113,656.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total transaction of $1,735,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,342,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,830 shares of company stock worth $12,647,513. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Stock Performance

NYSE NUE opened at $178.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.64. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $129.79 and a 12-month high of $182.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.92.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Further Reading

