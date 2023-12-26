Meridian Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 169.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,822 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 124,405.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,664,050,000 after buying an additional 104,426,113 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,021,130,000 after buying an additional 75,867 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,157,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,265,928,000 after buying an additional 575,007 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Albemarle by 93,459.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,086,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,803,987,000 after buying an additional 8,077,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Albemarle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,408,000 after buying an additional 16,968 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE ALB opened at $150.09 on Tuesday. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $112.00 and a 12 month high of $293.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.09 and a 200-day moving average of $175.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $121.86 per share, for a total transaction of $167,313.78. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,627.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $254.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.32.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Stories

