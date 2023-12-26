Meridian Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,416 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IXN. Apexium Financial LP boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 26,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 16,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 73,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $67.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.76 and a fifty-two week high of $68.23.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.