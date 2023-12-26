Meridian Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,013 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 69.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,013 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $727,713,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 25,348.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,650,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,870 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 64.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,910,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $473,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,722 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at about $137,546,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 166.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,772,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,375,000 after buying an additional 1,108,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of CNI stock opened at $124.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.79 and its 200 day moving average is $114.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $80.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.92. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $125.55.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.5811 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 42.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.21.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

