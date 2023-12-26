Meridian Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,680 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $34.50 on Tuesday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.18.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

