Meridian Wealth Management LLC Purchases 8,691 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,691 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,266,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,662,031,000 after acquiring an additional 144,717 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,984 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,110,000 after purchasing an additional 788,079 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,360,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,968,000 after buying an additional 338,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,665,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,368,000 after buying an additional 9,652 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

IYW opened at $122.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $72.09 and a 52-week high of $123.17.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

