Mesa Air Group (MESA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, December 27th.

Mesa Air Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Mesa Air Group stock opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.39. Mesa Air Group has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $3.82. The company has a market cap of $41.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Mesa Air Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 1,088.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 635,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 10,579 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 13,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier scheduled passenger services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines, Inc and the United Airlines, Inc The company offers scheduled flight and cargo services. It also engages in the leasing of aircrafts and engine types to third parties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.