Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Essex LLC

Essex LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 36.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,375 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,667,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,667,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 46,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.05, for a total value of $16,373,493.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 592,038 shares of company stock worth $196,072,370. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of META stock opened at $353.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.51 and a fifty-two week high of $357.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.69.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on META shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.74.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

