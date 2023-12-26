Mina (MINA) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.21 Billion

Mina (MINA) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. Mina has a total market capitalization of $1.21 billion and approximately $181.77 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can now be bought for $1.18 or 0.00002758 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mina has traded 55.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mina Profile

Mina’s launch date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,108,262,333 coins and its circulating supply is 1,023,963,045 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,108,148,572.8400393 with 1,023,796,134.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 1.12357336 USD and is down -7.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $232,898,330.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

