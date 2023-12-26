Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stake Boosted by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth $37,000. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.36, for a total value of $1,578,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,109,668.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 18,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $11,166,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 232,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,730,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.36, for a total value of $1,578,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,109,668.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,160 shares of company stock worth $27,162,391 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $617.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $526.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $515.28. The firm has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.92, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.21. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $336.63 and a 52-week high of $647.11.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.08. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $474.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.12 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MPWR shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $551.08.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

