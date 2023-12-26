Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) Receives $8.13 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.13.

MNTK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Montauk Renewables from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank raised Montauk Renewables from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTK opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. Montauk Renewables has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $12.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 74.58 and a beta of -0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.31 and its 200-day moving average is $8.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Montauk Renewables had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $55.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Montauk Renewables will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Montauk Renewables

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,470,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,618,000 after acquiring an additional 38,605 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 34.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 10,986 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 35.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 9,847 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables during the third quarter worth $326,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 19.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 5,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

