National HealthCare Co. (NHC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

National HealthCare has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Shares of NHC opened at $97.58 on Tuesday. National HealthCare has a 52-week low of $51.56 and a 52-week high of $98.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 0.33.

National HealthCare ( NYSEAMERICAN:NHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $288.49 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded National HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th.

In related news, Director Emil E. Hassan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $663,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,805,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in National HealthCare by 7.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 61,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 9,893 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 95.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in National HealthCare by 37.5% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 10,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. 48.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

