NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.17.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NRDS shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on NerdWallet from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet raised shares of NerdWallet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on NerdWallet from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th.

NerdWallet Trading Up 2.6 %

NerdWallet stock opened at $14.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1,445.00 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.09. NerdWallet has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $21.74.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. NerdWallet had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NerdWallet will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NerdWallet

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRDS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NerdWallet by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,526,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,352,000 after buying an additional 187,422 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of NerdWallet by 88.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,486,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,515 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,316,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,368,000 after purchasing an additional 49,443 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NerdWallet by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,310,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,746,000 after purchasing an additional 570,203 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NerdWallet by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,965,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,868,000 after purchasing an additional 175,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

About NerdWallet

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

