New Potomac Partners LLC Grows Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

New Potomac Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 1.6% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $167.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.28 and a 200-day moving average of $175.11. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.93.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

