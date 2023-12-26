Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $175,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $75.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.49 and a 200-day moving average of $72.43. The company has a market cap of $49.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $78.23.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

