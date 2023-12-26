Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $302,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1,926.8% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $448.22 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $447.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $444.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.57. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 46.04%.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.