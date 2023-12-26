Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $306,000 Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Marvell Technology by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.96.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $60.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.89. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $240,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,730 shares in the company, valued at $6,044,807.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total value of $1,600,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 869,287 shares in the company, valued at $46,385,154.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $240,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,044,807.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 169,000 shares of company stock worth $9,691,940. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

