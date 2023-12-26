Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 140 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 46.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BABA opened at $75.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $70.08 and a 1 year high of $121.30. The stock has a market cap of $191.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.98.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.57%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BABA. HSBC dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.20.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

