Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 610 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,874 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Target by 95,980.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after buying an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Target by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,058,551 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $667,223,000 after buying an additional 2,355,191 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Target by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,183,589,000 after buying an additional 2,343,668 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $239,625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.88.

Target Stock Performance

TGT opened at $140.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.12. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.70. The stock has a market cap of $64.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

