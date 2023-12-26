Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 125.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 63,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $42.22 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $37.19 and a 52-week high of $46.29.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

