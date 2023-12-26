Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 398 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $6,222,031,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,223,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245,485 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 150.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,689,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,029,550 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,158,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,543,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYG opened at $65.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.82 and a 200-day moving average of $61.24. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $49.54 and a one year high of $65.45. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

