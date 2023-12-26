NFT Tops One Day Trading Volume of $9.00 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 26th. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. NFT has a market cap of $674,884.38 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005143 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00023640 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,666.63 or 1.00040428 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00012205 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00010522 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000840 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 41.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.25 or 0.00176437 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About NFT

NFT is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01830771 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.