Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Acquired by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,658 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 88.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,528,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000,000 after buying an additional 3,061,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,212,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,446,000 after buying an additional 1,472,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,514.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,785,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,104 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,031,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,950,000 after purchasing an additional 966,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 0.7 %

NVO opened at $102.71 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $460.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.40. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $65.05 and a one year high of $105.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, December 18th. Argus started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

