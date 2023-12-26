Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Position Increased by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 358.9% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,796,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Mizuho raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.61.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of OHI opened at $30.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.87 and its 200-day moving average is $31.89. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $34.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 0.93.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.73%. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 279.17%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

