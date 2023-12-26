Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moore Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 388.6% during the first quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 33,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 26,929 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth approximately $260,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 702.7% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 41,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,967,000 after buying an additional 36,496 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,816.5% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 123,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,765,000 after buying an additional 117,200 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 237,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,397,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of OMC opened at $86.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.21. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $252,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,171.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OMC

About Omnicom Group

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.