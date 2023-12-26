ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Receives $16.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.14.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

In related news, insider Pratik S. Multani sold 5,282 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $45,372.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,809 shares in the company, valued at $204,519.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other ORIC Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 14,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $124,744.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 808,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,937,307.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Pratik S. Multani sold 5,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $45,372.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,519.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,588,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,663,000 after purchasing an additional 791,843 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 989,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 241,860 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 13,477 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,479,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ORIC opened at $8.88 on Tuesday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $9.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.58. The firm has a market cap of $484.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.96.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. Equities research analysts forecast that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

