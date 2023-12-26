Orion Office REIT Inc. (ONL) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

NYSE:ONL opened at $5.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Orion Office REIT has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $9.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Orion Office REIT by 2.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 57,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Orion Office REIT by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Orion Office REIT by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Orion Office REIT by 9.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Orion Office REIT by 19.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

