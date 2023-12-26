Paladin Advisory Group LLC Decreases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Paladin Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 179.3% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE opened at $28.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.55. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $51.95.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.35.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Pfizer

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.