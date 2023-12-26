Park Place Capital Corp Has $654,000 Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,733 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Netflix by 52.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 94.9% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Netflix by 108.5% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Stock Down 1.0 %

NFLX stock opened at $486.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.05 billion, a PE ratio of 48.58, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.41 and a 1-year high of $500.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $448.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $429.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $3,615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,241,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $3,615,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,545,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,524 shares of company stock valued at $67,087,167 in the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 6th. KeyCorp upgraded Netflix from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $510.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.33.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

