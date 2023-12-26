Park Place Capital Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Park Place Capital Corp trimmed its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,013 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $30,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $405.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $368.88 and its 200 day moving average is $356.77. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $282.21 and a 1 year high of $413.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $456.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.27.

In related news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.28, for a total transaction of $1,951,177.28. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 46,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,970,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Jonathan Biller sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.76, for a total transaction of $211,523.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,906.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.28, for a total value of $1,951,177.28. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 46,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,970,581.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,260 shares of company stock valued at $15,640,524 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

