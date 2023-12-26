Park Place Capital Corp Sells 3,267 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Park Place Capital Corp decreased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,267 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after purchasing an additional 192,989,515 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $3,436,543,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 69,466.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 97,976,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,810,935,000 after acquiring an additional 97,835,283 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,032,852,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,539,567,000 after acquiring an additional 22,751,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 14,297,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock opened at $33.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.41 and a 200-day moving average of $29.18. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. HSBC started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.58.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

