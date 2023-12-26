Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Stock Position Cut by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after purchasing an additional 190,889 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,559,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,168,442,000 after purchasing an additional 41,684 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 16.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,702,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,244,593,000 after buying an additional 511,658 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,190,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,244,421,000 after buying an additional 50,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,696,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,048,800,000 after buying an additional 58,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PH. Bank of America raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.93.

Shares of PH opened at $458.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $418.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $404.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.89. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $286.79 and a twelve month high of $462.17.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

