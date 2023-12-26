Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Has $11.85 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $475.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $449.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $445.86. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $378.15 and a fifty-two week high of $479.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

