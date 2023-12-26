Pax Dollar (USDP) Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last Week

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 26th. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $371.70 million and $1.03 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006947 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000060 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 371,353,852 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

