PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PMT shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE:PMT opened at $15.71 on Thursday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $15.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,047. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PMT. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 54.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 53.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 294.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production, and Corporate. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

