PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 13,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in PepsiCo by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 12,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ PEP opened at $167.68 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on PEP shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.93.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

