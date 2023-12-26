PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 22,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 14.2% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $167.68 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.11. The stock has a market cap of $230.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 84.33%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

