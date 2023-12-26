PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Essex LLC

Essex LLC lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.1% of Essex LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Essex LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.4 %

PepsiCo stock opened at $167.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Argus decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.93.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

