Perennial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Perennial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,869 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 102,919.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 458,556,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $40,939,886,000 after purchasing an additional 458,110,957 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,142,473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,530,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482,492 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,014 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,246,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,959,170,000 after acquiring an additional 751,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,644,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE DIS opened at $91.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $166.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $118.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.17.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at $576,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Walt Disney news, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.40.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

