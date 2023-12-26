PFG Advisors Acquires Shares of 8,845 Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL)

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2023

PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJULFree Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. PFG Advisors owned approximately 0.14% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KJUL. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 19.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 136.4% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,576 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:KJUL opened at $27.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.46.

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (KJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

