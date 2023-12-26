PFG Advisors Buys 754 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

PFG Advisors increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFIC. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,649,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $5,330,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $884,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,519,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,163,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFIC stock opened at $25.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.04. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

