PFG Advisors Buys New Shares in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LZB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 10,642 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the 1st quarter valued at $369,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 8,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

NYSE:LZB opened at $37.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.96. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $22.68 and a 12 month high of $37.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.13.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $511.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.67%.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

