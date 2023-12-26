PFG Advisors Decreases Position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

PFG Advisors decreased its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,456,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,283,000 after buying an additional 1,053,111 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,445,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,598,000 after purchasing an additional 14,431 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,547,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 783,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,093,000 after purchasing an additional 23,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 636,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,046,000 after purchasing an additional 129,104 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ITM opened at $46.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.30.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.0882 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

