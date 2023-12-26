PFG Advisors Decreases Stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

PFG Advisors cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $169,000. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 63,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 176,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 13,269 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,059,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,590,000 after purchasing an additional 252,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 98,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

SCHH opened at $20.56 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.92. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $21.99.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

