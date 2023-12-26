PFG Advisors Has $204,000 Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

PFG Advisors reduced its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the third quarter worth about $209,000. CWM LLC grew its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 57,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 7,389 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the second quarter worth about $227,000.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Price Performance

ARKW stock opened at $76.47 on Tuesday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $77.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.98.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

