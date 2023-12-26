PFG Advisors Has $212,000 Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 7.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,801,000 after acquiring an additional 22,095 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 64.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 6,696 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 66.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Societe Generale cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.51.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $92.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $69.42 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The firm has a market cap of $151.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.34 and its 200-day moving average is $83.51.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.93%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

